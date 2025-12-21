If you are wrapping up Christmas shopping or counting down the final workdays before the holiday, the weather should cooperate across much of Georgia, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

What’s Happening: Most of the state will stay dry over the next several days, with only a small chance of isolated showers on Sunday.

Any rain Sunday is expected mainly in north and west Georgia.

What’s Important: A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday, bringing cooler air before temperatures start to climb again on Tuesday.

How This Affects Real People: Dry weather should help with travel and last-minute errands, but colder nights and mornings early next week mean jackets and coats will still be needed.

The Forecast Breakdown: Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. High temperatures will range from 60 to 70 degrees, with overnight lows between 35 and 42 degrees.

Monday will turn mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will range from 53 to 63 degrees, and lows will drop to between 32 and 47 degrees.

Tuesday will stay mostly sunny as warmer air returns. Highs will range from 60 to 73 degrees, with lows between 35 and 45 degrees.

Catch Up Quick: Forecasters say the cooler weather will not last long, with Tuesday signaling the start of a warming trend across Georgia.