Listen to this post

Parts of south Georgia are under a freeze watch from late Monday night through Tuesday morning, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 24 degrees.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for 23 Georgia counties, including Dougherty, Lowndes, Thomas, Colquitt, and Grady. A cold weather advisory is also in effect Monday morning from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., with wind chills as low as 18 degrees.

What’s Important: The freeze could kill crops and sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Wind chill values during the morning advisory can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

How This Affects Real People: Residents should wrap, drain, or allow outdoor water pipes to drip slowly to prevent freezing and bursting. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes.

Safety Guidance: The National Weather Service recommends wearing appropriate clothing, hats, and gloves when traveling outside. Check on older family, friends, and neighbors frequently. Use portable heaters correctly and never use generators or grills inside. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The Counties: Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Early, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, and Lanier.