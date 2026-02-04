Listen to this post

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for parts of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. The watch expires February 5 at 4:00 AM.

What’s Happening: Temperatures could drop as low as 29 degrees from late Thursday night through Friday morning.

What’s Important: The watch covers these Florida counties: Suwannee, Baker, inland Nassau, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, eastern and western Hamilton, eastern and western Alachua, eastern and western Putnam, eastern, central, and western Marion, northern, southeastern, and southwestern Columbia, western Clay, and western Duval.

The watch covers these Georgia counties: Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, inland and coastal Glynn, Echols, Clinch, inland and coastal Camden, northern and southern Ware, and northeastern and western Charlton.

How This Affects Real People: The weather service says tender plants and outdoor pets need protection from the cold. Young children, elderly people, and homeless people are especially vulnerable to cold temperatures, the weather service says.

What Happens Next: The weather service advises protecting tender plants now.