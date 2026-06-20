A Flood Watch is in effect for nine counties in southeast Georgia through Saturday evening as heavy rain raises the risk of flooding.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued the watch for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Wayne, and the northern part of Ware County. A Flood Watch means flooding is possible but has not yet started.

What’s Important: Too much rain too fast could push rivers, creeks, and streams over their banks. Streets, low spots, and areas that don’t drain well are also at risk.

How This Affects Real People: If you live near water or in a spot that floods easily, be ready to act fast if things get worse. The National Weather Service could upgrade this to a Flood Warning, meaning flooding is already happening or about to, later today.

The Path Forward: The watch expires Saturday evening. Keep checking forecasts throughout the day at weather.gov/safety/flood.