A Flood Watch is in effect for nine counties in southeast Georgia through Saturday evening as heavy rain raises the risk of flooding.
What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued the watch for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Wayne, and the northern part of Ware County. A Flood Watch means flooding is possible but has not yet started.
What’s Important: Too much rain too fast could push rivers, creeks, and streams over their banks. Streets, low spots, and areas that don’t drain well are also at risk.
How This Affects Real People: If you live near water or in a spot that floods easily, be ready to act fast if things get worse. The National Weather Service could upgrade this to a Flood Warning, meaning flooding is already happening or about to, later today.
The Path Forward: The watch expires Saturday evening. Keep checking forecasts throughout the day at weather.gov/safety/flood.
I wonder which Biblical plague I’ll be experiencing next week. Knowing Georgia’s weather, I’m betting on hail.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.