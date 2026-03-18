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Parts of Georgia are under a fire danger statement Wednesday afternoon, while freeze and frost alerts cover parts of southeast and coastal Georgia early Wednesday.

What’s Happening: A Special Weather Statement runs until 7 p.m. Wednesday for parts of central and west Georgia, where relative humidity is expected to be 25% or less for four or more hours, with light northeasterly winds around 5 mph or less. A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are also in effect in parts of southeast and coastal Georgia Wednesday morning.

What’s Important: The statement says “with dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected,” and it tells residents to check with local burn permitting authorities before burning outdoors and to use “extreme caution” if they burn outside. The Freeze Warning says temperatures could drop as low as 28 and warns that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

What’s Confirmed: The Special Weather Statement includes Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, and Toombs counties. The Freeze Warning includes Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Long, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh, and other listed areas that include parts of southeast South Carolina. The Frost Advisory covers Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden.

The Path Forward: The Special Weather Statement is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Freeze Warning is scheduled to end at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the Frost Advisory is scheduled to end at 9 a.m. Wednesday.