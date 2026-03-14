Listen to this post

Snow has entered the chat. A cold front could bring a brief mix of rain and snow showers to the Atlanta area Monday night, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City says.

What’s Happening: The forecast calls for a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m. Monday night. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 26 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

What’s Important: Before the cold arrives, Monday will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms, with a 90% chance of precipitation, highs near 59, and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The possible snow showers come as temperatures fall sharply that evening.

How This Affects Real People: With a low of 26 degrees Monday night, any moisture left on roads could freeze overnight.

The Path Forward: Tuesday brings sunny skies and a high near 47, though temperatures will dip again to around 27 Tuesday night.