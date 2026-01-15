Listen to this post

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for coastal Georgia warning of freezing temperatures Friday morning and elevated wildfire risk Thursday.

What’s Happening: Temperatures will drop to the upper teens to lower 20s away from beaches Friday morning. Dry and breezy conditions Thursday combined with dry fuels increase wildfire risk. A coastal low developing Sunday may bring snow or mixed precipitation.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service issues weather warnings and forecasts for the United States. A special weather statement alerts people to conditions that may cause problems but aren’t severe enough for a warning. Coastal areas usually stay warmer than inland areas during cold weather because of ocean temperatures.

The Path Forward: Residents should prepare for freezing temperatures Friday morning by protecting pipes and plants. Outdoor burning should be avoided Thursday due to wildfire risk. The weekend weather system is still developing and forecasts may change.

“I have agreed to attempt to layer my clothing before turning on the heat. Our compromise was simple. We don’t run the heat until my wife gets tired of seeing me roam around the house in a tattered bathrobe all day long.”