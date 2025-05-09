Weekend Lane Closures Ahead For I-285 Near Tucker

Georgia Department of Transportation crews will close multiple lanes on I-285 near Tucker in DeKalb County this weekend. The closures are part of an ongoing concrete rehabilitation project to repair deteriorating roadway conditions between Henderson Mill Road and Lawrenceville Highway.
Two right lanes will close in both directions from Northlake Parkway to Lawrenceville Highway starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 9. Crews will reopen the lanes by 5 a.m. Saturday.
🔢 By The Numbers: The concrete rehabilitation project costs $4.7 million and will continue until summer 2025.
⏱️ What’s Next: Drivers should expect ongoing work in this area for more than a year as crews complete the rehabilitation project.
🚦 Take Action: Plan your weekend travel accordingly by:
- Using navigation apps for real-time traffic updates
- Calling 511 or visiting 511ga.org before heading out
- Considering alternate routes around the I-285 construction zone
- Allowing extra travel time if you must use this section of I-285
- Reducing your speed and staying alert when driving through work zones
B.T. Clark
