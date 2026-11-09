ROME — Drivers heading through downtown Rome should expect delays this morning as Turner McCall Boulevard at Broad Street closes for about an hour starting at 9 a.m.
Why it’s closed: The closure is for crash reconstruction work tied to a collision that happened last week at that intersection.
What this means for you: Use an alternate route through the area this morning. The road is expected to reopen about an hour after the 9 a.m. closure begins.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.