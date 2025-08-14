Warner Robins residents could soon see smoother drives as the city tackles its worst roads with a multi-million dollar resurfacing project starting next month.
🛣️ Why It Matters: The $2.48 million investment comes as construction costs have skyrocketed, with the price to repave just one mile jumping 43% since 2023 — meaning your tax dollars don’t stretch as far as they once did.
🏗️ What’s Happening: Warner Robins City Council unanimously approved a contract with CW Mathews to resurface 22 roads and restripe five others beginning in September, according to city officials.
💰 The Money: Most of the funding ($2 million) comes from a Georgia Department of Transportation grant secured by the city, with the remainder covered by local SPLOST dollars.
🚧 The Road List: Major thoroughfares getting fresh pavement include:
- Willie Lee Pkwy from Watson Blvd to Gunn Rd
- Russell Pkwy from McNeal Dr to 600 feet west of Houston Lake Rd
- Deerfield Cir from Leverette Rd to Leverette Rd
- Spike Trl from Deerfield Cir to Buckhorn Trl
- Buckhorn Trl from Spike Trl to Antler Trl
- Madison Place Pkwy from Centerville Rd to end of road
- Summerstone Rd from Madison Place Pkwy to Madison Place Pkwy
- Larkspur Ln from Oglethorpe Rd to end of road
- Cranesbill Dr from Oglethorpe Rd to Cosmos Ave
- Sunflower Dr from Larkspur Ln to Yarrow Blvd
- Clover Trl from Larkspur Ln to Yarrow Blvd
- Yarrow Blvd from start of cul-de-sac to end of road
- Linwood Dr from M.L.K. Jr. Blvd to Wellborn Rd
- Alton Tucker Sr. Blvd from Robert Bryson Smith Pkwy to Moody Rd
- Wynn Pl from Wellborn Rd to Wynn Place Apartments
- M.L.K. Jr. Blvd from S Third St to US-129/SR-247
- Falkirk Dr from Jerusalem Church Rd to south of Arelia Dr
- Arelia Dr from Jerusalem Church Rd to Falkirk Dr
- Russell Pkwy from McNeal Dr to Springwood Dr
- Hospital Dr from Watson Blvd to 1050 feet south of Watson Blvd
- Witherspoon Ct from Falkirk Dr to end of road (including cul-de-sac)
- Cedarland Dr from Falkirk Dr to Sark Dr
📈 By The Numbers: The city will resurface 7.37 lane miles at an average cost of $324,933 per mile — significantly higher than the $226,206 per mile cost just two years ago.
🔍 How It Works: Warner Robins maintains 354 miles of roads and uses a rating system to identify which streets are in greatest need of repair. The 22 roads selected for this year’s program ranked among the most deteriorated in the city.
📊 The Big Picture: This continues Warner Robins’ pattern of investing more than $2 million annually in road improvements, though inflation and supply chain issues mean those dollars don’t stretch as far as they once did.
The Sources: Warner Robins City Council meeting, City of Warner Robins, Georgia Department of Transportation.