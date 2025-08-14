Warner Robins residents could soon see smoother drives as the city tackles its worst roads with a multi-million dollar resurfacing project starting next month.

🛣️ Why It Matters: The $2.48 million investment comes as construction costs have skyrocketed, with the price to repave just one mile jumping 43% since 2023 — meaning your tax dollars don’t stretch as far as they once did.

🏗️ What’s Happening: Warner Robins City Council unanimously approved a contract with CW Mathews to resurface 22 roads and restripe five others beginning in September, according to city officials.

💰 The Money: Most of the funding ($2 million) comes from a Georgia Department of Transportation grant secured by the city, with the remainder covered by local SPLOST dollars.

🚧 The Road List: Major thoroughfares getting fresh pavement include:

  • Willie Lee Pkwy from Watson Blvd to Gunn Rd
  • Russell Pkwy from McNeal Dr to 600 feet west of Houston Lake Rd
  • Deerfield Cir from Leverette Rd to Leverette Rd
  • Spike Trl from Deerfield Cir to Buckhorn Trl
  • Buckhorn Trl from Spike Trl to Antler Trl
  • Madison Place Pkwy from Centerville Rd to end of road
  • Summerstone Rd from Madison Place Pkwy to Madison Place Pkwy
  • Larkspur Ln from Oglethorpe Rd to end of road
  • Cranesbill Dr from Oglethorpe Rd to Cosmos Ave
  • Sunflower Dr from Larkspur Ln to Yarrow Blvd
  • Clover Trl from Larkspur Ln to Yarrow Blvd
  • Yarrow Blvd from start of cul-de-sac to end of road
  • Linwood Dr from M.L.K. Jr. Blvd to Wellborn Rd
  • Alton Tucker Sr. Blvd from Robert Bryson Smith Pkwy to Moody Rd
  • Wynn Pl from Wellborn Rd to Wynn Place Apartments
  • M.L.K. Jr. Blvd from S Third St to US-129/SR-247
  • Falkirk Dr from Jerusalem Church Rd to south of Arelia Dr
  • Arelia Dr from Jerusalem Church Rd to Falkirk Dr
  • Russell Pkwy from McNeal Dr to Springwood Dr
  • Hospital Dr from Watson Blvd to 1050 feet south of Watson Blvd
  • Witherspoon Ct from Falkirk Dr to end of road (including cul-de-sac)
  • Cedarland Dr from Falkirk Dr to Sark Dr

📈 By The Numbers: The city will resurface 7.37 lane miles at an average cost of $324,933 per mile — significantly higher than the $226,206 per mile cost just two years ago.

🔍 How It Works: Warner Robins maintains 354 miles of roads and uses a rating system to identify which streets are in greatest need of repair. The 22 roads selected for this year’s program ranked among the most deteriorated in the city.

📊 The Big Picture: This continues Warner Robins’ pattern of investing more than $2 million annually in road improvements, though inflation and supply chain issues mean those dollars don’t stretch as far as they once did.

The Sources: Warner Robins City Council meeting, City of Warner Robins, Georgia Department of Transportation.