Warner Robins residents could soon see smoother drives as the city tackles its worst roads with a multi-million dollar resurfacing project starting next month.

🛣️ Why It Matters: The $2.48 million investment comes as construction costs have skyrocketed, with the price to repave just one mile jumping 43% since 2023 — meaning your tax dollars don’t stretch as far as they once did.

🏗️ What’s Happening: Warner Robins City Council unanimously approved a contract with CW Mathews to resurface 22 roads and restripe five others beginning in September, according to city officials.

💰 The Money: Most of the funding ($2 million) comes from a Georgia Department of Transportation grant secured by the city, with the remainder covered by local SPLOST dollars.

🚧 The Road List: Major thoroughfares getting fresh pavement include:

Willie Lee Pkwy from Watson Blvd to Gunn Rd

Russell Pkwy from McNeal Dr to 600 feet west of Houston Lake Rd

Deerfield Cir from Leverette Rd to Leverette Rd

Spike Trl from Deerfield Cir to Buckhorn Trl

Buckhorn Trl from Spike Trl to Antler Trl

Madison Place Pkwy from Centerville Rd to end of road

Summerstone Rd from Madison Place Pkwy to Madison Place Pkwy

Larkspur Ln from Oglethorpe Rd to end of road

Cranesbill Dr from Oglethorpe Rd to Cosmos Ave

Sunflower Dr from Larkspur Ln to Yarrow Blvd

Clover Trl from Larkspur Ln to Yarrow Blvd

Yarrow Blvd from start of cul-de-sac to end of road

Linwood Dr from M.L.K. Jr. Blvd to Wellborn Rd

Alton Tucker Sr. Blvd from Robert Bryson Smith Pkwy to Moody Rd

Wynn Pl from Wellborn Rd to Wynn Place Apartments

M.L.K. Jr. Blvd from S Third St to US-129/SR-247

Falkirk Dr from Jerusalem Church Rd to south of Arelia Dr

Arelia Dr from Jerusalem Church Rd to Falkirk Dr

Russell Pkwy from McNeal Dr to Springwood Dr

Hospital Dr from Watson Blvd to 1050 feet south of Watson Blvd

Witherspoon Ct from Falkirk Dr to end of road (including cul-de-sac)

Cedarland Dr from Falkirk Dr to Sark Dr

📈 By The Numbers: The city will resurface 7.37 lane miles at an average cost of $324,933 per mile — significantly higher than the $226,206 per mile cost just two years ago.

🔍 How It Works: Warner Robins maintains 354 miles of roads and uses a rating system to identify which streets are in greatest need of repair. The 22 roads selected for this year’s program ranked among the most deteriorated in the city.

📊 The Big Picture: This continues Warner Robins’ pattern of investing more than $2 million annually in road improvements, though inflation and supply chain issues mean those dollars don’t stretch as far as they once did.

The Sources: Warner Robins City Council meeting, City of Warner Robins, Georgia Department of Transportation.