AUGUSTA — A vehicle flipped over at the corner of Greene Street and 7th Street in Augusta, snarling traffic while investigators remain on scene.
What’s happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The intersection is blocked.
What this means for you: Drivers should stay away from Greene Street and 7th Street and take a different route. Expect delays until the road reopens.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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