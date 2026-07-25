A Habersham County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer walked away with minor injuries Friday morning after a patrol car flipped over on U.S. 441 during a heavy rainstorm.

What happened: The officer was heading back from a training session in Madison when the 2021 Dodge Charger lost traction in a downpour, slid off the road near McCoy Bridge Road, rode up an embankment, and overturned.

The officer was taken from the scene for medical treatment.

The investigation: Georgia State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.