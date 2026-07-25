A Habersham County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer walked away with minor injuries Friday morning after a patrol car flipped over on U.S. 441 during a heavy rainstorm.
What happened: The officer was heading back from a training session in Madison when the 2021 Dodge Charger lost traction in a downpour, slid off the road near McCoy Bridge Road, rode up an embankment, and overturned.
The officer was taken from the scene for medical treatment.
The investigation: Georgia State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.