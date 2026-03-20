Listen to this post

Georgia 400 will have lane closures and traffic restrictions at four locations next week as part of the ongoing SR 400 Express Lanes project.

What’s Happening: GDOT contractors will close lanes nightly from Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27, weather permitting. The four affected locations are:

Old Dogwood Road southbound at Holcomb Bridge Road: nightly right-lane closure, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Colquitt Road southbound at Brentwood Way: nightly flagging operation, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roberts Drive westbound at the SR 400 overpass: nightly flagging operation, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mansell Road westbound at the SR 400 northbound entrance ramp: nightly bus lane and shoulder closure, midnight to 5 a.m.

What’s Important: A flagging operation means a flagger directs traffic through a work zone, typically reducing traffic to one direction at a time.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers in these areas overnight should expect delays and are advised to slow down through work zones.

The Path Forward: Schedules may change due to weather. Current information is available at the SR 400 Express Lanes website, by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or using the Georgia 511 app.

Catch Up Quick: The SR 400 Express Lanes project is adding new express lanes in both directions along about 16 miles of SR 400, from the MARTA North Springs Station at Exit 5C in Fulton County to about one mile north of McFarland Parkway at Exit 12 in Forsyth County.