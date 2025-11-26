What’s Happening: According to police, 69-year-old Lawrence Wyatt was riding his moped west through a parking lot at 700 N. Davis Drive around 6 p.m. when he suddenly entered the roadway in front of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Johnny Abbott. Police say Abbott could not avoid hitting Wyatt.

What’s Important: Wyatt was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died. The Warner Robins Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Between the Lines: Police say Wyatt was traveling through the parking lot instead of using the roadway when he entered N. Davis Drive. Abbott was driving north on N. Davis Drive approaching Tabor Drive when the collision happened.

The Big Picture: Moped crashes often prove deadly because riders have little protection in collisions with larger vehicles. Georgia law requires moped operators to follow the same traffic rules as other vehicles, including using roadways rather than cutting through parking lots to cross streets.

What’s Next: Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Sergeant Christopher Davis at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

The Sources: Warner Robins Police Department.