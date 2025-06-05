(The Center Square) – Tension between President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Must ratcheted up Thursday with the two exchanging words on social media over the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that Musk opposes and more.

At an unrelated news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump said he was disappointed in his former top aide for criticizing the bill.

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here,” Trump said. “He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem and he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate because that’s billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair.”

Musk is the billionaire owner of EV manufacturer Tesla.

Responding to a video of Trump’s comments posted on X, the social media site Musk also owns, Musk said the president was wrong.

“False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” Musk wrote.

Musk previously criticized the bill for adding to the federal debt, saying it would undo all the work he and his DOGE team did to cut wasteful government spending.

Later in the day Thursday, Trump suggested on X that the federal government would save billions of dollars eliminating taxpayer-funded subsidies to Musk’s companies.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised the Biden didn’t do it,” he wrote.

Trump also said he asked Musk to leave DOGE, saying he was “wearing thin” and “went CRAZY.”

Musk responded to the “wearing thin” post by saying on X, “Such an obvious lie. So sad.”

He also claimed that Trump is in the Jeffrey Epstein files, without providing proof, saying that’s the reason why the Epstein files haven’t been released.

As for the president and Musk, Trump said he doesn’t know what the future holds.

“Elon and I had a great relationship,” Trump said. “I don’t know if we will anymore.”

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.