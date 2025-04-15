Don’t Forget, Today Is Tax Day

Share

The Deadline Is Here. If you’ve been putting it off, time’s up. Monday, April 15 is Tax Day—the final day to file your state and federal income taxes unless you’ve requested an extension.

⏱️ What We Know: The Internal Revenue Service and the Georgia Department of Revenue are expecting an electronic filing surge as the clock runs out. For those not filing online, paper returns must be postmarked no later than today. Some tax prep services and accounting firms are extending hours to meet the rush.

📬 Why It Matters: Missing the deadline without filing an extension can lead to penalties, interest, and a whole lot of headaches. That includes fees for late filing and late payment, which only grow the longer you wait. Even if you can’t pay right now, filing something is better than filing nothing.

📊 By The Numbers: The IRS estimates that more than 168 million returns will be filed this year. As of last week, more than 101 million had already been processed. Refunds are averaging about $3,000—slightly higher than last year.

🛠️ Take Action: Need more time? File Form 4868 by the end of the day for a six-month extension, which pushes the new deadline to October 15. But remember, an extension only gives you more time to file, not more time to pay.

📍 In Context: The IRS Free File program is still available for filers earning $79,000 or less. Local tax prep help is also available through AARP’s Tax-Aide and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs. Some metro libraries and community centers are offering last-minute help today.

You’ve still got time. But not much.