MYAVANA Announces Strategic Partnership with Atlanta Barber Institute To Empower Hair Care Professionals Through Advanced AI Education 

Share

Atlanta, Georgia – April 8, 2025 – MYAVANA is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Atlanta Barber Institute to integrate MYAVANA’s Certified Education Program into its curriculum. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the hair care industry by providing students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in healthy hair analysis and personalized hair care solutions.

The partnership will enable students at the Atlanta Barber Institute to gain hands-on experience with

MYAVANA’s innovative hair analysis technology. By incorporating MYAVANA Certified Education, students will learn how to analyze diverse hair types, textures, and conditions using advanced scientific methods. This knowledge will empower them to offer personalized hair care recommendations and treatments, setting a new standard in the industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Atlanta Barber Institute to innovate and elevate the client experience by empowering barber and beauty professionals with advanced healthy hair care knowledge. This collaboration will not only enhance their expertise but also open doors to new career opportunities in beauty technology.” Candace Victoria Mitchell, Founder & CEO of MYAVANA

The course combines advanced healthy hair care practices, data-driven science and technology, and the artistry of barbering into a cutting-edge certification program. It integrates the latest techniques and tools, including the MYAVANA HairScope, an AI-powered device enabling stylists and barbers to analyze clients’ hair strands intelligently and instantly create personalized healthy hair care plans. By leveraging this innovative approach, the course unlocks opportunities beyond the chair and paves the way for new career paths in beauty technology. This collaboration seeks to revolutionize textured hair care education, offering advanced training that supports workforce development through trade schools and introduces STEM concepts within the field of cosmetology. Supported by the City of Atlanta, the certification program will provide technology exposure at the high school level to the experienced industry veteran looking to transform their service offerings and elevate their client experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with MYAVANA to bring this unique educational opportunity to our

students,” said Greg Rutledge Jr., Founder of the Atlanta Barber Institute. “Our goal is to provide the highest quality education and training, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence. By integrating MYAVANA’s technology and expertise, we are preparing our students to become leaders in the hair care industry.”

“Groove Global is committed to research and education with over 30 years experience in the salon professional industry. Our partnership with MYAVANA and the Atlanta Barber Institute is beyond the chair. We are dedicated to building businesses, companies and communities of entrepreneurs. This training goes beyond the chair to limitless industry opportunities.” Robin D. Groover, Founder & CEO of Groove Global Industries.

The virtual course includes the following hands-on training and programming:

Introduction to MYAVANA Pro

The Salon C.A.R.E. Experience

Understanding the Unique Hair ID (Texture, Type, and Condition)

The Science of Healthy Hair Care

Building Personalized Hair Care Regimens

Comprehensive Healthy Hair Care Plan

MYAVANA HairAI™ Tech & Tools

In-Salon Services and Processes

Product Knowledge: Essential C.A.R.E. Products

Salon Success: Positioning You & Your Salon as a MYAVANA Pro

Educational Tools and Techniques

About Atlanta Barber Institute

The Atlanta Barber Institute is a premier institution dedicated to providing high-quality education and training in the art of barbering. Located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, the institute offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines hands-on experience with theoretical knowledge. Students are taught by experienced professionals who are passionate about the craft, ensuring that they gain the skills necessary to excel in the barbering industry. The institute emphasizes creativity, precision, and customer service, preparing graduates to meet the demands of a diverse clientele. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to excellence, Atlanta Barber Institute is a leading choice for aspiring barbers looking to launch their careers.

Gregory Rutledge Jr. is the award-winning founder of the Atlanta Barber Institute (ATLBI) and the Atlanta Institute Foundation (ATLBIF). A U.S Army veteran, Rutledge established ATLBI and ATLBIF with the aim of reshaping perceptions of vocational education. Rutledge’s mission focuses on empowering young individuals through high-quality education, training, scholarships, and community initiatives. As a Licensed Professional Educator and Master Barber, he blends traditional barbering techniques with innovative practices. Graduates of ATLBLI have successfully launched fulfilling careers without the need for four-year degrees. Notably, ATLBI is the only private post-secondary institution in Georgia with an active chapter in Skills USA, the leading workforce development organization for high schools and post-secondary schools.

About MYAVANA

MYAVANA is a venture-backed beauty technology company providing data-driven HairAI™ analysis capabilities to retailers, salons, brands, and consumers to power personalized hair care in the beauty industry. As one of the only Black-owned beauty tech enterprises, MYAVANA takes pride in its diverse team of women in STEM who have been instrumental in shaping its success story. MYAVANA has raised $6.9M total since the inception of the business to chart new frontiers in personalized hair care and beyond, empowering consumers and businesses by driving positive internal and external change in the beauty and wellness industry.

Candace Victoria Mitchell founded MYAVANA in beta in 2012, researching and developing proprietary hair care technology that analyzes the variables of hair strands and hair products to produce personalized hair care plans that support healthy hair care throughout a consumer’s hair journey. As a graduate of Georgia Tech, she brings over 18 years of experience in computer science to MYAVANA. Candace is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, WWD Top 50 Beauty Innovator, BeautyMatter 2025 Future50 Honoree, BET Honors STEM Award winner, Glossy Beauty Awards Finalist, 2023 Cosmopolitan C-Suite Honoree, Sephora Accelerate fellow, and recent Georgia Tech College of Computing Hall of Fame inductee. Candace’s work has been featured nationally on Bloomberg, Forbes, Vogue Business, Cheddar News, CNN, CNBC, Marie Claire, ESSENCE, Inc. Magazine, Black Enterprise, Business Insider, and more.

About Groove Global Industries

Groove Global Industries is shaping the future of healthy hair and beauty innovation. The company is rooted in three foundational pillars: Innovation, Insights, and Intelligence. These principles drive the firm’s mission to be a trailblazer at the convergence of beauty, hair care, and wellness. More than just a brand, Groove Global Industries is a pioneering research and innovation firm designed to explore and elevate the verticals of beauty and the horizontals of business. With a focus on healthy hair care, the company is redefining industry standards by integrating science-backed research, cultural awareness, and cutting-edge technologies.

Robin D. Groover is an Atlanta based experienced researcher, developer, and educator with a focus on creative industries including hair care, style, media and technology. Driven by divine intellect, she takes joy in creating and curating the best beauty and wellness products and services. As a founder of several companies her goals include building a leadership legacy, entrepreneur excellence, and helping change the world into a better place through global initiatives in manufacturing, distribution and retail. She serves as the Chief Hair Officer of MYAVANA where she is responsible for hair care research, sciences, and company advisory. She is one of four inventors of “MYAVANA” software tools that are designed to disrupt and modernize traditional retail and salon sales channels. As Founder and CEO of Groove Global LLC, the beauty company responsible for concepts Too Groovy Salons, Groove Therapy Healthy Care Systems and Ceramic Fusion Styling Techniques. Robin has been featured in WWD, Allure, IBS, Ambush Makeovers, CurlBox TV and Sister Circle. Her work behind the scenes for Carol’s Daughter’s, Design Essentials, Shea Moisture, and Strength of Nature has been enjoyed by so many in the natural hair community. Her namesake hair care flagship salon Too Groovy Salon in Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia has served 700 women per week, grew 600% year 1 and celebrated 20 years in business.