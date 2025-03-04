Where Do Georgians Gamble? A Look at Nearby Casino Destinations

Gambling in the state of Georgia is limited. The state permits the activity in the form of the lottery, bingo, raffles, highly-rated online sweepstakes casinos , and that’s about it. If someone in Georgia wants to go to a casino, they have to go to another state, which isn’t easy since neighboring states like Alabama , Tennessee, and South Carolina also restrict gambling—a few of these states restrict the activity even more than Georgia.

Florida and North Carolina are the only neighboring states with casinos, but even North Carolina restricts casino activities by only allowing them on Indigenous land. Because of this, Georgia’s nearby casino options are limited, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth visiting. Both Florida and North Carolina offer casino establishments to entertain those looking for a Vegas-style casino destination, and the six listed here are some of the best options in the two states.

1. Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort (Cherokee, NC)

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina is roughly a three-hour drive from Georgia’s capital city, Atlanta. The resort is highly rated and delivers a small taste of Vegas with 150,000 square feet of casino gaming space. You’ll find Myst, a casino-style bar, and live performances that make for a thrilling night out at the resort. The destination also offers many amenities that add to its appeal. The hotel offers a vast selection of on-site restaurants for every dietary preference and a family-friendly entertainment center with everything from bowling to esports events. Resort guests can unwind at the resort’s relaxing Mandara Spa, which offers Balinese-inspired services. The resort also offers guests access to the Sequoyah National Golf Club .

2. Catawba Two Kings Casino (Kings Mountain, NC)

Another North Carolina casino only a few hours from Atlanta is Catawba Two Kings Casino. It offers all the game options you expect to find at a casino, including a range of slot and table games. For sports enthusiasts, there’s even a sportsbook that will allow you to bet on your favorite team and potentially walk away with extra money in your pocket. Catawba Two Kings Casino may not be a resort, but it can easily be turned into a casino destination thanks to nearby hotels that provide comfortable stays for various budgets. It’s not as lavish as Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, but it provides everything those looking for a fun, casino-focused getaway will need.

3. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL

If you’re willing to travel further, Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa is another casino destination to consider. It’s a six-and-a-half-hour drive from Atlanta and offers everything you need for a vacation, including hotel rooms, pools, and entertainment. The casino offers a mix of slot and table games and a sportsbook. The hotel is home to a live event space, where you’ll find comedians like Jess Hilarious and music acts like Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rod Stewart. It even has pet-friendly services and accommodations, so you won’t need to feel guilty leaving your pets at home while you’re away.

4. Harrah’s Pompano Beach Casino (Pompano Beach, FL)

Pompano Beach is known for its beautiful shoreline and picturesque Pompano Beach Pier. It’s also home to a Harrah’s casino, drawing many people seeking the thrill of gambling. With over 1,000 slot machines and over 40 poker tables, the casino offers plenty of opportunities to test your luck. When you’re ready for a break from the games, you can check out Pompano Beach’s waterfront, popular scuba diving and snorkeling sites, or simply unwind at one of its restaurants or bars. You’ll find plenty of accommodations near the casino, including a Courtyard by Marriot Hotel and Home2 Suites by Hilton.

5. Gulfstream Park Racing (Hallandale Beach, FL)

While a drive of more than 9 hours from Atlanta may not be the closest casino to Georgia, Gulfstream Park Racing offers an inviting fusion of horse racing and casino games that make the trip worthwhile. The racing track is the site of the annual Florida Derby, a popular prep race for the famous Kentucky Derby. Gulfstream Park visitors can experience the prestige of a day at the races, including an enforced “race-day chic” dress code. In the evening, they can experience the glamour of a night at the casino with slot and video table games. Gulfstream Park can accommodate groups, but solo travelers or couples will need to book accommodations off-site. Considering the area’s wide variety of resorts and hotels, this is unlikely to be an issue.

6. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hollywood, FL)