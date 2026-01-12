As Georgia lawmakers convene for Day 1 of the legislative session, residents across the state may be wondering how their state government actually operates. The Georgia General Assembly has its own unique rhythm and rules that set it apart from the U.S. Congress and other state legislatures.

The 40-Day Session

The Georgia General Assembly doesn’t meet year-round like Congress. Instead, lawmakers gather for 40 legislative days at the beginning of each year. The session typically begins in January and wraps up sometime in April.

But here’s the catch: these aren’t 40 consecutive calendar days. A legislative day is specifically a day when the legislature meets in session to debate and vote on bills and resolutions. The General Assembly may meet on Monday, spend Tuesday in their offices or in their districts, and reconvene Wednesday. That would count as two legislative days, even though it spans three calendar days.

Two Chambers, One Legislature

Georgia’s legislature is bicameral, meaning it has two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The House has 180 members, while the Senate has 56. Both chambers must approve a bill before it can reach the governor’s desk.

Bills can originate in either chamber. A representative can introduce a bill in the House, or a senator can introduce one in the Senate. Once a bill passes in one chamber, it must cross over to the other chamber for consideration.

The Journey of a Bill

When a lawmaker introduces a bill, it gets assigned to a committee. Committee chairs wield significant power because they decide which bills get heard and which ones don’t. A bill that never gets a committee hearing is essentially dead.

If a committee approves a bill, it moves to the full chamber for debate and a vote. This is where the real action happens. Lawmakers argue for and against bills, propose amendments, and ultimately vote.

If the bill passes, it crosses over to the other chamber, where the process starts again: committee assignment, committee hearing, and if it survives, a floor vote.

Two Years, One Session

Each session of the General Assembly actually spans two years. This year marks the second year of the current session. If a bill fails to pass during the first year, lawmakers can pick it up again the next year without starting from scratch.

However, if a bill fails to pass in both years, it dies. Lawmakers would have to reintroduce it in the next two-year session and begin the process all over again. Also, at the end of each two year session, every lawmaker is up for re-election, so it is technically a new body voting on Bills in the next session.

Crossover Day: The Crucial Deadline

Legislative Day 28 is known as Crossover Day, and it’s one of the most important dates on the legislative calendar. It’s the last day a bill can pass in one chamber and be sent to the other chamber.

Bills that don’t get a floor vote by Crossover Day generally won’t become law that year. The deadline creates urgency and gives Georgians a clearer picture of which proposals are likely to advance.

Lawmakers often work late into the night and early morning hours on Crossover Day, racing against the clock to move their priorities forward.

After Crossover

Once a bill successfully crosses over, it still faces hurdles in the second chamber. It must go through the committee process again and earn approval from a majority of lawmakers.

If both chambers pass different versions of the same bill, they must reconcile the differences. Sometimes this requires a conference committee where members from both chambers negotiate a compromise.

The Governor’s Role

After both chambers approve a bill, it lands on the governor’s desk. The governor can sign it into law, veto it, or allow it to become law without a signature.

If the governor vetoes a bill, the General Assembly can override that veto with a two-thirds vote in both chambers, though this rarely happens.

Why It Matters

Understanding how Georgia’s legislature works helps residents follow the issues that matter to them. From education funding to transportation projects to tax policy, the decisions made under the Gold Dome affect every Georgian.

As this year’s session gets underway, lawmakers will introduce hundreds of bills. Only a fraction will become law. The 40-day clock is ticking.