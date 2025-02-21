Piedmont Park Redesign: Share Your Thoughts Now

Atlanta’s iconic Piedmont Park is getting its first major redesign in 25 years—and residents still have a chance to influence the final vision before time runs out.

📌 What We Know: The Piedmont Park Conservancy has narrowed redesign ideas to two options after months of community input. Both proposals include new pickleball and basketball courts, upgraded restrooms, concessions, and efforts to revitalize Clear Creek. The first option prioritizes recreation with bold features like a grand entrance and Lake Clara Meer boardwalks. The second option leans into preserving green space and boosting nature-focused attractions.

🌳 Who Made It Happen: The Piedmont Park Conservancy led the push for resident feedback, hosting workshops and surveys to ensure the park reflects Atlantans’ needs. Chief Planning Officer Michael Carmichael says the goal is to “balance modern amenities with the park’s historic character.”

💡 Why It Matters: Piedmont Park draws nearly three million visitors yearly. Changes will shape how generations connect with the city’s backyard —from festivals to daily strolls.

🛠️ Take Action: Weigh in online through March 8. Two virtual meetings will dive deeper: one on February 22 at 6 p.m. and another on February 26 at noon. Details and the feedback platform are live at piedmontparkplan.mysocialpinpoint.com/concepts

🗓️ What’s Next: The final blueprint debuts at the Landmark Luncheon on April 24.