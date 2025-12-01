Avondale Estates residents may have no water or low water pressure after a major water line broke.

What’s Happening: DeKalb County Watershed Management is fixing a broken 36-inch water main at 3124 Midway Road. The break is causing water service problems across the city.

What’s Important: City Hall closed Monday, Dec. 1 because of the outage. Staff are working from home and can still help residents.

What You Can Do: Contact DeKalb County Watershed Department for updates at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-270-6243.

The Sources: City of Avondale Estates.