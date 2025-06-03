A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by two vehicles late Monday night in Marietta.

What We Know: The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on June 2 in front of 692 Powder Springs Street. According to the Marietta Police Department, a man man was crossing in the crosswalk but not following the traffic signal, according to investigators. A southbound 2020 Mercedes-Benz hit him first. A 2015 Nissan, also traveling south, then struck him again.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center provided video footage of the collision. Investigators say charges against the drivers are not expected.

What We Don’t Know: The man’s name and age have not been released. Authorities also haven’t shared an update on his condition since he was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear whether he was homeless, a nearby resident, or otherwise connected to the area.

Take Action: Anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help is urged to call Marietta Police Traffic Investigator D. Lester at 770-794-5266.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.