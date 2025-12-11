DeKalb County has a new top cop.

What’s Happening: County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson appointed Gregory Padrick as Chief of Police for the DeKalb County Police Department. Padrick has worked for the department for 28 years.

Who He Is: Padrick started as a patrol officer and worked his way up to commander. He has led major investigations including homicides, auto thefts, and narcotics cases. He worked in the Criminal Investigation Division, Internal Affairs, and the Office of the Chief.

His Background: Padrick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated from the FBI National Academy. He has completed multiple leadership training programs and POST certifications.

Catch Up Quick: Former Police Chief Mirtha Ramos left the department in February after five years leading the agency. County officials said she was on administrative leave while Ramos announced her resignation. The confusion left residents wondering who was in charge.

What He Said: “I am deeply honored to continue serving the residents of DeKalb County,” Padrick said. “Our department is filled with exceptional professionals, and I look forward to strengthening public trust, enhancing safety, and advancing innovative policing.”