If you heard rumors about an active shooter situation on Riverside Park Boulevard in Macon this morning, here is what happened. A caller reported a man with a gun. Deputies say he obeyed them and broke no law.

🛑 What It Means For You: Deputies say there was no active shooter and no school was involved. They ended the case at the scene and released the man.

📍 What Happened: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in to Macon-Bibb 911 at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday about a man seen with a gun on Riverside Park Boulevard. Deputies went to the area and found the person nearby. The Sheriff’s Office says the man fully cooperated with them when they approached him.

Deputies identified him, determined he was within his rights to carry the gun, and let him go. The Sheriff’s Office says the man was not near a school and there were no reports of an active shooter. Deputies ended the investigation at the scene.

⚖️ Constitutional Carry: While seeing a man walking down the street with a gun may be striking, in most cases it is perfectly legal in Georgia. The Peach State allows residents to carry a gun without a permit, so if the person is of legal age to own a gun and isn’t a felon, they can legally carry a weapon in public.

🔎 Between The Lines: The Sheriff’s Office addressed two fears head on: a school threat and an active shooter. They said neither applied in this case.

The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.