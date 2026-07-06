AUGUSTA — An inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta was found unresponsive in a cell Sunday afternoon and later died at a hospital.
What happened: Deputy jailers found the inmate at about 1:52 p.m. The inmate was taken to a local hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.
The investigation: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the death.
The GBI is a state agency that investigates deaths in custody separately from local law enforcement. The investigation is active and ongoing.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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