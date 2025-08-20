The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is putting a highly trained K-9 on the front lines of the fight against human trafficking and crimes against children.

Sheriff’s officials say their Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit, known as TRACE, now works with an Electronic Storage Detection dog named Dee. The Sheriff’s Office announced the move Wednesday and said the new tool is already boosting casework across Gwinnett and metro Atlanta.

TRACE investigates human trafficking, gang activity, vice crimes, and the exploitation of minors. The unit partners with local, state, and federal agencies. According to the Sheriff’s Office, TRACE runs victim recovery operations each year and makes arrests tied to crimes against children. The goal is to reunite families and protect vulnerable residents.

K-9 Dee is trained to detect electronic storage devices that may contain Child Sexual Abuse Material. Deputies say she can locate micro-SD cards, internal and external hard drives, and other concealed digital media that might otherwise be missed. The Sheriff’s Office says those skills can surface time-sensitive evidence and help investigators act quickly against sexual predators.

Her work is not limited to TRACE. The agency says K-9 Dee supports criminal investigations across the Special Investigations Section and assists regional partners throughout metro Atlanta. Field Operations Commander Assistant Chief Godfrey said, “K-9 Dee is a tremendous asset to the public, not only in addressing offenses targeting our most vulnerable populations, but also in supporting all aspects of criminal investigations with a focus on crimes against children.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay alert and report suspicious activity. Tips to TRACE can be made by calling 770-619-6655 or by visiting GwinnettCountySheriff.org.