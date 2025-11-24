State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will increase their presence on Georgia roads starting Wednesday evening to keep holiday travelers safe.

What’s Happening: The Georgia State Patrol will add more officers to interstates and state roads during a 102-hour period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 26, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 30.

What’s Important: Last year during Thanksgiving, troopers investigated 684 crashes across Georgia that injured 349 people and killed 17. Officers arrested 474 impaired drivers and issued more than 41,000 citations and warnings.

The Big Picture: AAA expects 73 million people to travel by car this Thanksgiving — about 90% of all travelers. That’s 1.3 million more drivers than last year, and the number could grow if people cancel flights and drive instead.

The Sources: Georgia State Patrol.