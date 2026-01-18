Listen to this post

A driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a vacant home on Maynard Street in Bibb County this morning.

What Happened: The single-vehicle crash occurred when the driver lost control and struck the vacant structure. The driver sustained minor injuries.

What’s Important: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the scene. The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

What We Know: Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver was the only person injured. The extent of damage to the home has not been reported.

“Somewhere along the way, we stopped considering other people. Blinkers? Optional. Four-way stops? A chaotic free-for-all.”