What’s Happening: The City of Savannah has hired Derek Minard to serve again as chief of Savannah Fire, after looking at candidates from across the country.

Minard last led Savannah Fire during a period city leaders called a “cultural transformation” in the department, which they say is still helping firefighters and the public today.

Why It Matters To Residents: The fire chief oversees how firefighters respond to fires, medical calls, and other emergencies across Savannah’s neighborhoods. City leaders say Minard’s focus will include firefighter safety, training, and protecting homes and businesses across the city.

Minard’s Background: Minard has more than 35 years of firefighting and leadership experience. He has worked as fire chief in Westminster, Colorado, and Gresham, Oregon.

Before becoming a chief, he served in many roles over 28 years, including deputy chief of operations, battalion chief, emergency medical services chief, captain, fire prevention specialist, paramedic-firefighter, and firefighter.

He has an associate degree in fire science, a Bachelor of Science in public safety administration, and a Master of Science in leadership with a focus on disaster preparedness. He completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program and is a veteran of the United States Army.

What City Leaders Are Saying: City Manager Jay Melder said the decision to rehire Minard came after a national search and was based on his past work in Savannah and his understanding of the department’s mission.

Melder also thanked Acting Fire Chief William Handy for his leadership during the transition.

The Sources: City of Savannah