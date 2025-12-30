People near Lower Bethany Road in Cherokee County were told to expect loud noises today during a SWAT training exercise. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said the sounds are from training and are not an emergency.

What’s Happening: The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office in Georgia announced its SWAT team will train today in the area of Lower Bethany Road. The agency said the exercise will include loud noises.

Catch Up Quick: A SWAT team is a special law enforcement unit trained for high-risk events such as armed standoffs or hostage situations. These units hold regular training to practice tactics, communication, and use of their gear.