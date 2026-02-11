Listen to this post

Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, a combination that tends to put more drivers on the road later at night after dinners, parties, and other celebrations.

What’s happening: AAA is urging drivers to arrange transportation before going out Feb. 14. Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA’s Auto Club Group, said weekend holidays tend to bring heavier traffic and more impaired driving. The group recommends designating a sober driver, using a rideshare service, or staying overnight if alcohol is part of the evening.

By the numbers: More than 3,000 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A DUI arrest can exceed $10,000 in fines, legal fees, and increased insurance costs.

What’s important: Saturday nights already carry higher traffic volumes from social outings. Adding a holiday that centers on dining and drinking shifts more drivers onto roads during late-night hours. AAA also recommends drivers take these steps:

Program GPS and silence phone notifications before leaving

Pull over to send or read messages rather than handling a phone while driving

What happens next: Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. Law enforcement agencies typically increase patrols on holiday weekends.