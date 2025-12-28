Key Takeaways
- A 2-year-old child was shot on Christmas morning in Walker County and remains hospitalized.
- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on the case.
- Deputies responded to a 911 call about the child at 9:50 a.m. on December 25.
- The child is expected to survive, and the GBI was called in shortly after deputies arrived.
- The investigation continues with sparse details about the shooting incident.
A 2-year-old child was shot on Christmas morning in Walker County and remains hospitalized as investigators look into what happened.
What’s Happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-year-old was shot in Rock Springs, but details on the shooting are sparse.
- Deputies responded around 9:50 a.m. on December 25 to a home on Tarvin Road after a 911 call about a child with a gunshot wound.
- Deputies and EMS rushed the child to the hospital.
What’s Important: The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says the child is still in the hospital and expected to survive. Deputies called in the GBI shortly after arriving.
The Timeline:
- December 25, 2025: Deputies respond to a 911 call around 9:50 a.m.
- December 26, 2025: The GBI says it is assisting with the case.