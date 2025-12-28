Key Takeaways A 2-year-old child was shot on Christmas morning in Walker County and remains hospitalized.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about the child at 9:50 a.m. on December 25.

The child is expected to survive, and the GBI was called in shortly after deputies arrived.

The investigation continues with sparse details about the shooting incident.

A 2-year-old child was shot on Christmas morning in Walker County and remains hospitalized as investigators look into what happened.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-year-old was shot in Rock Springs, but details on the shooting are sparse.

Deputies responded around 9:50 a.m. on December 25 to a home on Tarvin Road after a 911 call about a child with a gunshot wound.

Deputies and EMS rushed the child to the hospital.

What’s Important: The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says the child is still in the hospital and expected to survive. Deputies called in the GBI shortly after arriving.

The Timeline:

December 25, 2025: Deputies respond to a 911 call around 9:50 a.m.

December 26, 2025: The GBI says it is assisting with the case.