I am a proud member of a military family. My grandpa, uncles, brother, and cousins served. My great grandfather and great aunt worked on Little Boy for The Manhattan Project.

When military bands and programs come through Columbus, I’m always in attendance. When the conductors ask those in the audience to stand if they or a loved one served in the American Armed Forces, I rise for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Come rain or come shine, I know I am fortunate to have been born in this country, and I am thankful to come from a family that sacrificed for it.

Today marks the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. There is a grand parade being held in Washington D.C. to mark the occasion, and President Donald Trump will be in attendance. Also taking place today are “No Kings” protests to demonstrate against an assortment of Trump’s policies.

Because this is the United States of America, and because many brave men and women fought, with many paying the ultimate price, for our freedoms, I say without hesitation that I support any American’s right to engage in either of those events today. But, for those of us like me who are seeking a way to honor our servicemen and women without politics coming into play, I recommend making a trip to Columbus, Georgia’s Award-Winning National Infantry Museum.

Located in South Columbus near Fort Benning, The National Infantry Museum boasts a wide variety of engaging and, frankly, humbling exhibits that tell the story of the American Infantry from the Revolutionary War to the present day.

Indoor and outdoor interactive exhibits detail the background, machinery, and sacrifice of soldiers in every era, and on special days (like today), patrons can experience IMAX movies, war reenactors, cannon fire, and even helicopter rides.

Today, I took pictures from the ground as Black Hawk helicopters flew overhead – my uncle flew those – and watched as paratroopers swooped in from on high to land in the Museum’s lawn.

And I felt…pride. Gratitude. Hope.

In a nation divided, I felt united with members of my community who all came together, despite any political differences we might have, to celebrate an institution that counts among its alumni some of our greatest American heroes.

The National Infantry Museum is a local gem and a truly a spectacular way to honor and learn about our nation’s military. It’s been named “USA Today’s Best Free Museum” seven times and its “Best History Museum” as well. CNN Travel named it one of the 12 Best Military Museums, and it’s won the Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities as well as the THEA Award from the Themed Entertainment Industry.

To plan your trip t the National Infantry Museum, visit https://nationalinfantrymuseum.org/

And if military history is of interest, you may also want to visit the national Civil War Naval Museum in Columbus. For more information” https://www.portcolumbus.org/