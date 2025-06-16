Georgia is home to several native species of bumble bee – there are 16 in the Southeast – but populations are declining.



Habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change are all contributing factors, and the loss of these native, master pollinators affects every aspect of our ecology.



But all is not lost. Scientists and ecologists like those at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation are collecting data to better track, monitor – and, hopefully, save – the bees.



They need your help.



Now through September, the Xerces Society is seeking Georgia volunteers to conduct Bumble Bee Atlas Surveys. Put simply, the surveys ask that volunteers seek, catch, catalogue, and release bumble bees in assigned areas.



That may sound tricky – or even “dangerous,” as female bumble bees can sting – but experts like Conservation Biologist Avery Young are on hand to help with the process, which only requires 45 minutes of time per survey (less if you go with a group).

Survey areas cover the entirety of the state, so volunteer surveyors can canvas close to home. Each volunteer is requested to complete two surveys before the end of September.



Recently, I attended a survey at Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center in Columbus, where seven new volunteers, including myself, took Young’s bumble bee education and Atlas training class. After class, we scoured the meadows seeking bumble bees.



It was both fun and easy, and a great way to make new friends while also helping a worthwhile conservation cause.



Interested volunteers should contact the Xerces Society (www.xerces.org), which will provide free training and resources to get you started on your bumble bee hunts.



Further information on the Southeast Bumble Bee Atlas Survey can be found here: https://www.bumblebeeatlas.org/pages/southeast