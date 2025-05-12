Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Senate is Broken and That’s Why I’m Not Running

I love my home state of Georgia so much. The people here may not be rich with the world’s riches, but they are overflowing with kindness, love, family values, and a deep sense of joy, whether they’re sitting on the front porch or the tailgate of a pickup truck. These are the people who raised me, who I’m lucky enough to call friends, and who hug my neck no matter what corner of the state I’m in.

These are the people I fight for.

So when I read an Axios article this morning about the ultra-rich Kemp donors gathering last weekend at their elite retreat on luxurious Sea Island to anoint their preferred candidate to run against Jon Ossoff, I laughed out loud. Sea Island is not far from Jekyll Island, where another elite retreat formed the Federal Reserve, and look how that turned out.

We all know how these elite retreats work. Many of the attendees hate Trump, backed DeSantis, look down on MAGA, and refused to fight when our election was stolen in 2020. Now, they’re trying to carefully select someone who can dress up in MAGA just enough to trick the grassroots into thinking they’re one of us—someone who won’t dare challenge the Republican establishment or disrupt the status quo that has failed the people time and time again. These are the Republicans who see Trump as a speed bump, one they believe they can carefully roll over now that he won’t be on the ballot again.

These are the same elites who scoffed at me when I first ran for Congress in 2020. But I beat eight well-funded male opponents in the primary and crushed the establishment’s handpicked neurosurgeon in the runoff. And I’ll be blunt: the elites don’t speak for the people of Georgia who would walk through fire for President Trump. The political consultants embedded in the White House don’t know Georgia like I do. Our people are not stupid, and they’ve learned a powerful lesson over the last few years.

They don’t believe the polls crafted by firms that won’t even work with me because of “conflicts”—which really means they’re already working against me. I still remember my Statistics class at UGA: you can manipulate polling outcomes by cherry-picking a small, specific sample to tell whatever story you want.

That’s why we saw polls that said Hillary would beat Trump in 2016, that Kamala would beat Trump in 2024, and now that I would win the primary in a blowout but lose the general. It’s all a scam.

When I met with the NRSC a few weeks ago, they told me their internal polling shows any Republican can beat Ossoff. But now they’re pushing a public poll of just 800 people claiming only certain Republicans can win. Funny how that works.

Polling has become so dishonest that most people barely pay attention to it anymore. Voters are sick of the consultants who keep getting rich whether we win or lose.

That’s why I laughed at that Axios article. Because elections today aren’t about choosing leaders who’ll serve the people, they’re about money. Consultants need to know which ultra-wealthy donor the elites will bless so they can follow the campaign cash trail into PACs and super PACs.

But here’s the thing: the people aren’t falling for it anymore.

Most elected Republicans, propped up by consultants and rich donors, fail to deliver on their campaign promises. Why? Because their donors and handlers don’t want change. They want to protect their own interests, not yours.

I broke through the system because of the incredible patriots in Georgia’s 14th District who elected me. I haven’t changed. I fight every single day for the people.

That’s why I’ve built one of the largest email lists and digital donor files in Congress, with supporters from all 50 states and over 11 million followers across social media.

I’m effective, fearless, and relentless, not because I serve the Republican Party, but because I serve the American people. And I despise the corrupt Uniparty system that keeps failing us.

Beating Jon Ossoff? That would be easy. He’s a silver-spoon progressive who’s never held a real job or worried about putting a roof over his family’s head. He was raised in elite private schools in Decatur, where I went to public school. He voted for every single one of Biden’s destructive policies. And the most disgusting thing about him? He has a daughter, yet he voted against our bill to keep mentally ill biological men out of girls’ sports. He’d rather virtue signal to the trans cult than protect his own daughter.

I was born in Milledgeville, went to public school in Decatur, finished high school in Cumming, and graduated from UGA in ‘96 with a business degree. I worked multiple jobs in school. I didn’t rub elbows with elites at Sea Island. I ran my family’s construction company with hardworking people, from the office to the guy picking up nails on the job site. That’s who I am.

And the greatest job I’ve ever had? Being a mother. I’ve raised three kids, and I’ll fight for them until my last breath.

Now, here’s the funny thing about running for Senate: everyone in politics thinks they know what I’ll do. They don’t.

Yes, I’m competitive. Yes, I love to win. And yes, I know I would win both the primary and the general. I’d enjoy proving the elites wrong every single day. But that’s not what motivates me.

It’s not about crushing the establishment again or flipping a seat just to help the Republican Party.

It’s about the job itself.

Can I deliver for the people of Georgia in the Senate? Can I fulfill my promises? Can I actually save this country from the inside?

Here’s the hard truth: the Senate doesn’t work. It’s designed to obstruct the will of the people and protect the Uniparty’s grip on power. Nearly everything requires 60 votes to pass, and even when we have a majority, a pack of Republican Senators always votes “no” on the bills that matter most.

You know who they are. You’ve watched them sabotage Trump’s agenda for years. They don’t fear you, and they don’t serve you. They’re protected by the same corrupt system of donors and consultants who manipulate you with fear.

When 2026 campaign ads start telling you to vote Republican “or the Democrats will impeach Trump,” just know the Party still doesn’t get it. We didn’t win in 2024 because we wanted excuses. We won because we demanded results.

And those same Republican Senators fast-tracked Biden’s radical nominees, including Garland, Mayorkas, even Rachel Levine, while quietly working to block Trump’s MAGA picks.

There are exceptions to the 60-vote rule, like reconciliation and rescission. But we haven’t seen those used to help us either, and when they are, it’s not what you think.

Take a look at Senate leadership. The same Republicans who green-lit Biden’s worst nominees now chair the committees that control legislation. Mitch McConnell isn’t Senate Leader anymore, but he chairs the powerful Rules Committee and still controls what makes it to the floor. Susan Collins chairs Appropriations. Think about that.

Even with a few good Republicans in the Senate, nothing changes.

So no, Jon Ossoff isn’t the real problem. He’s just a vote. A pawn. No different than the Uniparty Republicans who skip key votes to attend fundraisers and let our agenda fail.

Someone once said, “The Senate is where good ideas go to die.”

They were right.

That’s why I’m not running.

I won’t fight for a team that refuses to win, that protects its weakest players, and that undermines the very people it’s supposed to serve.

To the elite retreaters, the consultants, and the establishment: consider this your warning.

Georgia is the economic engine of the South. We’ve got the third-largest port in the nation, the busiest airport in the world, and major trade corridors in I-75 and I-85. The Democrats want Georgia because if they flip us, they topple the South.

And Republican decisions are helping them do it, selling out to foreign companies under the guise of “job creation,” pushing the climate agenda with battery plants and failed EV startups, handing out tax incentives to Hollywood while ignoring places like Clayton County. This isn’t helping Georgians, it’s insulting them.

You’re turning voters away. You can’t dress someone up in cowboy boots and think they’ll fool us. Even Trump’s endorsement and rallies can’t save your approved candidates anymore. Georgians are smarter than that.

They’ve been burned too many times.

So when the decision-makers from DC, Virginia, or Florida are met with quiet smiles and polite nods, just know: we get it. You don’t. Bless your hearts.

Soon enough, the booze will flow again at the country clubs and Mar-a-Lago, and the consultants will chase another cycle’s cash. But after Republicans raise taxes and close your loopholes, you might realize—too late—you joined the wrong team.

As for me, I’ll be on the porch, at the tailgate, with the people I love.

If I’m going to fight for a team, it will only be a team willing to lay it all on the line to save this country.

And right now, I just don’t see that, even after they tried to kill my favorite President. To be clear, I love President Trump and everything he has done and is trying to do for this country. I hate the system that stops it.

So, Jon Ossoff, you can stop with the fundraising emails and campaign ads claiming I’m your opponent.

I’m not running.

Start trying to raise money off one of these other generic Republicans, though I expect your donations will drop.

Good luck.

Note: This is an opinion article as designated by the the category placement on this website. It is not news coverage. If this disclaimer is funny to you, it isn’t aimed at you — but some of your friends and neighbors honestly have trouble telling the difference.