Woman Injured After Savannah Sidewalk Shooter Discovers Basic Physics

A late-night stroll through downtown Savannah took an unexpected turn when a man decided the ground needed shooting, but wound up hitting his female companion instead.

🚨 What We Know: Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly fired a gun at the ground while walking with a woman on West Congress Street around 1:20 a.m. on March 20. The bullet ricocheted and struck the woman’s ankle. Officers spotted the suspect fleeing the scene and found a firearm stashed under a nearby vehicle.

👮 More Details: Savannah Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire and quickly apprehended the suspect. The injured woman received treatment at Memorial Health University Medical Center for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

🤔 Why It Matters: In what might be the least surprising outcome of pointing a loaded weapon at the ground in a populated area, physics did exactly what physics always does – sent the bullet in an unexpected direction. Much like we warn about for celebratory gunfire, you can’t defy gravity and physics and when you fire your gun straight up or straight down the consequences will be dire. This is science, after all and not random chance.

⚖️ What’s Next: The suspect faces charges of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway. Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit tips through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.

🧠 Remember The Golden Rule: If you own a firearm, perhaps consider that sidewalks, unlike paper targets at shooting ranges, tend to make bullets go places you didn’t intend. The safety of everyone around you depends on responsible gun handling. Perhaps more time spent in remedial science courses is in order and less time at the gun store.