It’s not just turkey leftovers and holiday shopping chaos making the news on the day after Thanksgiving. Georgia’s plumbers are bracing for their annual day of reckoning: Brown Friday.
What Is It?: Brown Friday—the cheekily named day after Thanksgiving—sees a spike in plumbing emergencies. No, it’s not the turkey itself, but what comes after: grease-clogged pipes, overworked garbage disposals, and overwhelmed sewer systems. For Georgia, where Thanksgiving festivities and family gatherings are big, plumbers are often working double-time.
Just the Facts:
• Grease Mistakes: Plumbers report that many residents pour turkey grease down the sink, unaware it solidifies in pipes and clogs them up.
• Garbage Disposal Overload: Potato peels, celery, and bones? They don’t belong in your disposal. Yet, many families give it a go, leading to costly repairs.
• Sewer Struggles: With family-packed homes and big meals, toilets and septic tanks also face increased pressure.
By The Numbers:
• 50% Increase: Plumbing companies experience a 50% increase in service calls on Brown Friday.
• $225 to $450 per Hour: The average cost for emergency plumbing services during holidays.
Why It Matters: For Georgia residents, clogged drains and broken pipes are more than just a postholiday nuisance—they’re a financial hit. Preventive measures could save homeowners hundreds. Plus, with family visiting, the last thing anyone wants is an overflowing toilet or a flooded kitchen.
How You Can Help:
• Dispose Properly: Cool turkey grease, put it in a container, and toss it in the trash. Never pour it down the sink.
• Mind the Disposal: Avoid grinding fibrous veggies, potato peels, or bones.
• Be Toilet Smart: Only flush toilet paper. No wipes, no matter what the package says.
• Call Early: If you spot a plumbing issue during the holiday, address it before it escalates.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.