It’s not just turkey leftovers and holiday shopping chaos making the news on the day after Thanksgiving. Georgia’s plumbers are bracing for their annual day of reckoning: Brown Friday.

What Is It?: Brown Friday—the cheekily named day after Thanksgiving—sees a spike in plumbing emergencies. No, it’s not the turkey itself, but what comes after: grease-clogged pipes, overworked garbage disposals, and overwhelmed sewer systems. For Georgia, where Thanksgiving festivities and family gatherings are big, plumbers are often working double-time.

Just the Facts:

• Grease Mistakes: Plumbers report that many residents pour turkey grease down the sink, unaware it solidifies in pipes and clogs them up.

• Garbage Disposal Overload: Potato peels, celery, and bones? They don’t belong in your disposal. Yet, many families give it a go, leading to costly repairs.

• Sewer Struggles: With family-packed homes and big meals, toilets and septic tanks also face increased pressure.

By The Numbers:

• 50% Increase: Plumbing companies experience a 50% increase in service calls on Brown Friday.

• $225 to $450 per Hour: The average cost for emergency plumbing services during holidays.

Why It Matters: For Georgia residents, clogged drains and broken pipes are more than just a postholiday nuisance—they’re a financial hit. Preventive measures could save homeowners hundreds. Plus, with family visiting, the last thing anyone wants is an overflowing toilet or a flooded kitchen.

How You Can Help:

• Dispose Properly: Cool turkey grease, put it in a container, and toss it in the trash. Never pour it down the sink.

• Mind the Disposal: Avoid grinding fibrous veggies, potato peels, or bones.

• Be Toilet Smart: Only flush toilet paper. No wipes, no matter what the package says.

• Call Early: If you spot a plumbing issue during the holiday, address it before it escalates.