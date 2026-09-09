10:42 am Carrollton police are searching for Stanley Rich, 27, a Black male who is schizophrenic and has not been taking his medication. He is about 6-foot-1, 150 pounds, and may be wearing a black shirt, light-colored jeans and glasses, with tattoos reading "Stanley" above his right eyebrow and "Icelynn" on the left side of his neck.

9:32 am A crash on I-285 South at Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County has blocked three lanes near mile marker 17.4. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

8:36 am Gray Fox Road between Sandy Run Drive and Forest Street in Hinesville is closed to all through traffic due to a water main issue. Drivers who use the road as a cut-through to access the Highway 84 traffic light should use an alternate route and allow extra travel time.