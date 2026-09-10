1:15 pm Savannah police are searching for Essie Murray, 67, an at-risk missing person last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of W. 46th St. She is about 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, wearing green pants, a brown and white top, and a gray wig.

11:09 am Deputies and emergency crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Fall Line Freeway at Leverett Road in Washington County. Drivers should use caution approaching the area; Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

9:31 am Two right lanes are blocked on I-285 North at Cascade Road in Fulton County due to a crash near mile marker 6.9. Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.

8:00 am The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Georgia nearly $500 million to help communities still recovering from Hurricane Helene rebuild drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Gov.

7:51 am A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run near Spring Street and Willow Street in Macon around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.

7:21 am Homeland Security Investigations is executing a search warrant at a residence on Georgia Highway 196 near Glennville, with the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team assisting. The investigation involves suspected child exploitation, according to HSI.

6:24 am Long County Schools says buses cannot access Highway 84 East between the Ludowici Bank and Walthourville. Parents and drivers in that corridor should expect disruptions and plan alternate arrangements.