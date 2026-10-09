7:42 pm The City of Roswell, Georgia, will activate its Emergency Operations Center at 9:00 PM as Hurricane Isaias moves toward north Georgia, with Fire, Police and Transportation staff working through the weekend to respond to storm impacts. Officials urged residents to stay 35 feet from downed power lines, respect road closures, treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops, and sign up for ALERTRoswell notifications.

6:59 pm All Middle Georgia Regional Library branches will be closed Saturday, October 10 through Sunday, October 11 due to the risk of severe weather from Hurricane Isaias. The Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency advises staying off the roads and indoors from Friday night through the weekend, with regular library hours resuming Monday, October 12.

6:07 pm Augusta-Richmond County officials are preparing for severe weather Saturday, Oct. 10, as Hurricane Isaias brings potential heavy rain, flooding, winds over 40 mph and isolated tornadoes.

6:01 pm Douglas County Fire and Emergency Services is preparing to respond to storm-related emergencies such as downed trees, power lines and other hazards as Hurricane Isaias approaches. Fire Chief Dr. Miles Allen outlined the department's preparations and urged residents to ready for heavy rain, strong winds and possible power outages.

4:54 pm Forsyth County Government is urging residents to prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Isaias this weekend, advising them to follow the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency & 911 for severe weather updates and watch for any weather-related closures or service changes.

4:16 pm A flood watch is in effect from late Friday night through Sunday morning for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia, as heavy rainfall from Hurricane Isaias could bring widespread totals of 1 to 4 inches, with up to 8 inches locally, raising the risk of flash flooding in poor drainage and urban areas as well as along creeks and streams.

4:07 pm Per the last briefing from the NWS, the prediction model for Hurricane Isaias shows a slight easterly shift.

3:51 pm Duluth Police Department warned residents that Hurricane Isaias, now a Category 3 storm, could bring strong winds, 3-4 inches of rain, flooding and possible tornadoes to the area from Friday night through Sunday. A High Wind Warning and Flood Watch are in effect for Gwinnett County, with the greatest impacts expected Saturday.

3:00 pm DeKalb County has declared a local State of Emergency as Hurricane Isaias approaches the northern Gulf Coast and threatens north and central Georgia with severe weather.

2:55 pm Henry County is under a Wind Advisory and Flood Watch until 8 AM Saturday as Hurricane Isaias brings potential heavy rain, strong winds and possible tornadoes. Officials warn of downed trees, power outages and flooding, and urge residents to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

2:38 pm The Run the Rapids 5K, originally set for Saturday, October 10 at Savannah Rapids Park due to forecasted weather from Hurricane Isaias, has been postponed to Saturday, December 5 at the same location. Current registrations will automatically transfer to the new date.

2:30 pm All three Forsyth County Recycling Convenience Centers—Coal Mountain, Old Atlanta, and Tolbert Street—will be closed Saturday, Oct. 10 due to anticipated severe weather from Hurricane Isaias.

2:19 pm Newton County officials say bands from Hurricane Isaias will bring potential flooding, heavy winds and possible tornadoes tonight through Saturday, with conditions worst from midnight through Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office is urging residents to stay off roads, while Fire Service is adding two trucks and Public Works is deploying overnight crews with all crews reporting by 5:30 a.m.

2:12 pm Cobb County is under a High Wind Warning and Flood Watch through 8 a.m. Sunday as Hurricane Isaias, now a Category 3 storm, is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and possible tornadoes through early Sunday.

1:40 pm Due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Isaias, both the Blalock and Hobgood recycling facilities in Cherokee County will be closed Saturday, Oct. 10.

1:30 pm Due to Hurricane Isaias and expected weather conditions, Autrey Mill Nature Preserve has rescheduled its Spooky Mill event to Sunday, October 18, from 2:00–8:00 p.m. Previously purchased wristbands will remain valid for the new date.

1:25 pm The Clayton County Animal Control Division will be closed Saturday, October 10, 2026, due to anticipated effects of Hurricane Isaias. Normal business operations will resume Monday, October 12, 2026.

1:00 pm The City of Atlanta said it is actively monitoring Hurricane Isaias ahead of expected weekend impacts, with a Flood Watch and High Wind Watch set to begin that evening. Officials urged residents to prepare emergency kits, secure important documents, and avoid unnecessary travel Friday night into Saturday.

12:39 pm Long County School District administrators are monitoring potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias with local EMA officials; schools and offices will follow normal hours and operations, but all extracurricular activities and competitions are cancelled October 9-10 following Governor Kemp's State of Emergency declaration for Georgia.

12:26 pm The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Jasper County as Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring heavy rainfall from late Friday night through Sunday morning. Officials warn this could cause flash flooding, rising creeks/ponds/lakes, and hazardous road conditions, and urge residents to avoid flooded roadways and monitor weather alerts.

12:23 pm The City of LaGrange warned residents to use caution ahead of Hurricane Isaias, with conditions expected to deteriorate across North and Central Georgia with impacts through early Sunday morning. Officials cautioned of wind gusts of 35–45+ mph that could down trees and power lines, rainfall of 2–3 inches (up to 5 inches locally) raising flash flood and river flood risk, and the possibility of several tornadoes.

12:06 pm Douglas County Emergency Management Director James Queen issued an update on Hurricane Isaias, warning residents to expect heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds over the next several days. Residents can sign up for Alert Douglas to receive emergency notifications and weather alerts.

11:35 am The Clayton County Police Department has canceled its Faith u0026 Blue Hoops with Heroes Basketball Tournament u0026 Skills Challenge, originally set for Saturday, October 10, 2026, due to anticipated severe weather from Hurricane Isaias. Organizers say a rescheduled date will be announced later.

11:08 am Fort Valley State University has canceled all classes scheduled for Saturday, October 10, due to anticipated inclement weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias. The university is continuing to monitor weather conditions and is urging the campus community to remain weather-aware and avoid unnecessary travel.

10:40 am DeKalb County is urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Isaias, with peak impacts expected Saturday including strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, flash and river flooding, possible tornadoes, downed trees and power outages. Residents can text DEKALBALERT to 67283 for updates, call 911 for life-threatening emergencies, and call 404-294-2911 for non-life-threatening public-safety matters.

10:27 am The City of Brunswick issued a weather update warning of strong wind gusts, brief tornadoes and heavy rain from late Friday through Saturday as Hurricane Isaias tracks toward the northern Gulf Coast. A Flood Watch covers inland and coastal Glynn County through Saturday evening, with a high rip-current risk at area beaches and a Small Craft Advisory in effect until 5 a.m.

10:14 am The City of Woodstock announced that Olde Rope Mill Park, Noonday Creek Trail, and Towne Lake Pass will close Friday, Oct. 9, at 5 p.m. ahead of severe weather from Hurricane Isaias.

10:05 am The City of Villa Rica is warning residents that Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and possible tornadoes to North and Central Georgia starting Saturday night and continuing into early Sunday. Officials urged residents to secure outdoor items, charge devices, and monitor the city's social media pages for further updates.

10:04 am Newton County officials warned that Hurricane Isaias would bring heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds to the area through at least Sunday morning. They cautioned that narrow bands of training storms could produce sharp rainfall differences, ranging from 1-2 inches to as much as 5-8 inches within just a few miles.

9:38 am HURRICANE ISAIASThe Cairo Police Department is urging residents to take precautions as Hurricane Isaias approaches the G. HURRICANE ISAIAS The Cairo Police Department is urging residents to take precautions as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Gulf Coast and threatens to bring severe weather to Southwest Georgia.

9:30 am The Roswell Fire Department is monitoring Hurricane Isaias in the Gulf, warning that 1 to 3 inches of rain, flash flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes are possible in Georgia on Saturday. Officials urged residents to have multiple ways to receive alerts, including ALERTRoswell, Wireless Emergency Alerts, NOAA Weather Radio and local media.