3:40 pm A ballot scanner malfunctioned Tuesday morning at Sherwood Elementary School in Albany, Georgia, forcing election workers to use emergency ballot collection procedures until the equipment was repaired. Voters were directed to place their completed ballots in a secure emergency bin while the scanner was out of service. An election technician repaired the scanner after county officials notified the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Voters who used the emergency bin could return to the polling place at 7 p.m. to observe their ballots being scanned.

1:30 pm Fulton County officials are warning voters about fraudulent text messages falsely claiming that their Election Day polling places have changed. The county said the messages were not sent by its government and urged residents to verify their voting locations through Georgia's official My Voter Page or by calling the county elections office at 404-612-7030.

12:26 pm More than 1,000 early voting ballots in Fulton County could require rescanning after equipment problems at two polling locations in October. County election officials reported that a scanner at Mechanicsville Library stopped working after its power cable was damaged Oct. 21, affecting 361 ballots. Another scanner at the Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center displayed repeated paper jam errors Oct. 26 after processing 708 ballots. County officials have proposed rescanning the 361 ballots from Mechanicsville and attempting to reco

12:00 pm Several rideshare and transportation services are offering discounts on Election Day to help voters get to polling places to cast their ballots.

10:51 am Gwinnett County, Georgia election officials report that 8 precincts have new polling locations for today's election. Voters are urged to confirm their site at iwillvote.com/GA; polls close at 7 PM, and anyone in line by then can still vote.

9:49 am Lumpkin County authorities are warning of heavy traffic along Morrison Moore Parkway today due to General Election voting at the Park u0026 Recreation building. Polls remain open until 7:00 PM, and officials urge drivers to allow extra time or seek alternate routes.

8:03 am Gwinnett County Police are advising drivers to expect increased traffic near polling locations on Election Day, citing more vehicles, pedestrians and sudden stops. The department urges motorists to allow extra time, stay alert and watch for temporary changes to normal traffic patterns.