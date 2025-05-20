A Stone Mountain man died Monday morning after a shooting that police say followed a domestic dispute. Authorities have now identified the man as 48-year-old Terrance Kinard.

What We Know: Police say they found Kinard dead from at least one gunshot wound around 7:50 a.m. on Salem Drive in Stone Mountain. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the shooting happened during a dispute between two people who knew each other. Investigators detained one man for questioning.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released the name of the person detained or described the relationship between Kinard and the other person involved.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting on Salem Drive is asked to call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. People who want to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released further details about the case or possible charges.