A man died from gunshot wounds Monday morning in Stone Mountain following what police describe as a domestic dispute.

What We Know: Gwinnett County police officers responded to Salem Drive around 7:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. They found a man dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. Police have detained another man for questioning. The two individuals knew each other, according to police.

What We Don’t Know: Police haven’t released the identity of the victim or the person detained. The exact relationship between the two men remains unclear, as does what specifically triggered the violence.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this case should contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment.