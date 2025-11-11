Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting and a retaliatory attack left one person hurt and a home riddled with bullets in a McDonough subdivision.

What’s Happening: Police arrested 17-year-old King Felton and another teen after two separate shooting incidents in the City Square subdivision over Halloween weekend.

A teenage victim was shot on Friday, October 31, during a fight and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Sunday, November 2, someone fired about 18 shots at a home on Tussahaw Crossing. Police say this shooting was payback for the Friday attack.

What’s Important: Both teens live in the City Square subdivision where the shootings happened. They face multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Between the Lines: Police found guns, ammunition, clothing and other evidence tied to both shootings when they searched several homes in the neighborhood on Tuesday, November 4.

The Big Picture: When violence erupts in a neighborhood, it often doesn’t stop with one incident. Retaliation shootings put entire communities at risk, turning residential streets into danger zones where bullets can strike anyone.

The Sources: McDonough Police Department public release.