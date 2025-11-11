Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting and a retaliatory attack left one person hurt and a home riddled with bullets in a McDonough subdivision.
What’s Happening: Police arrested 17-year-old King Felton and another teen after two separate shooting incidents in the City Square subdivision over Halloween weekend.
- A teenage victim was shot on Friday, October 31, during a fight and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
- On Sunday, November 2, someone fired about 18 shots at a home on Tussahaw Crossing. Police say this shooting was payback for the Friday attack.
What’s Important: Both teens live in the City Square subdivision where the shootings happened. They face multiple counts of aggravated assault.
Between the Lines: Police found guns, ammunition, clothing and other evidence tied to both shootings when they searched several homes in the neighborhood on Tuesday, November 4.
The Big Picture: When violence erupts in a neighborhood, it often doesn’t stop with one incident. Retaliation shootings put entire communities at risk, turning residential streets into danger zones where bullets can strike anyone.
The Sources: McDonough Police Department public release.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.