Two Kids were shot during a road rage incident in East Point. Families near Main Street in East Point want answers and safety now.

🧭 What’s Happening:

Atlanta Police say a road rage dispute began on city streets.

East Point Police say the cars ended up at a gas station at Main Street and Knotts Avenue, where gunfire followed.

Officers say two girls, ages 8 and 13, were shot in the arms.

🔎 Between the Lines: Two agencies are working one case. Police have not released details on the shooter or the cars.

Road Rage By The Numbers: 82% of drivers in the U.S. admit to having road rage or driving aggressively at least once in the past year.

59% of drivers reported showing anger by honking.

45% of drivers report changing lanes without signaling.

42% of drivers claimed they’ve yelled or cursed loudly at another driver​.

More than 550 people were shot in road rage incidents in the U.S. in 2022​.

80% of Americans are involved in road rage behavior at least once a year.

Approximately 47% of all U.S. drivers, or 95 million individuals, have screamed at a person in traffic​.

32% of drivers admit to honking horns or making obscene gestures.

26% of drivers admit to swerving between lanes or tailgating in times of stress​.

The number of road rage shootings has doubled in recent years. In 2018, 247 road rage shootings were reported across the U.S. That number jumped to 522​.

🧩 Catch Up Quick: Road fights often end where traffic stops. Gas stations become flashpoints when tempers carry over from the road. In this case, two innocent children were wounded because adults couldn’t control their tempers.

🌆 The Big Picture: Metro drivers see aggressive behavior daily. When anger follows cars off the road, kids and bystanders take the hit.