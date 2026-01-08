Stacey Abrams said Tuesday she will not run for Georgia governor in 2026. In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she said she will instead continue her work outside elected office.

What’s Happening: Abrams, who ran for governor twice as the Democratic nominee, said she will stay focused on ongoing issues she described as important to Americans.

She said, “Americans are in pain but they are ready to act, and now is the moment to reconnect to what is at stake and what is possible.” Abrams added, “It’s clear to me that the most effective way I can serve right now is by continuing to do this important work. For that reason, I will not seek elected office in 2026.”

What We Know: Abrams was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2018 and 2022, both times running against Republican Brian Kemp. Kemp, the current governor, is term-limited and cannot seek a third consecutive term.

Abrams has worked since her last campaign through her voting rights organization and other civic efforts.

What’s Still Unknown: Abrams did not say whether she plans to support another candidate for governor or if she will pursue future political roles or projects.