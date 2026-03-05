Listen to this post

The City of South Fulton has passed a resolution opposing the use of warehouses and other facilities as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers.

What’s Happening: The resolution, sponsored by District 3 Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis, states the city’s official opposition to the acquisition, renovation, expansion, or operation of any facility used as an ICE detention center.

What’s Important: The South Fulton City Council passed the measure. It does not carry the force of law but places the city formally on record against ICE detention facility activity.

What We Know: A resolution is a formal statement of a governing body’s position. Unlike an ordinance, it does not create or change local law. It expresses where the council stands on a given issue.