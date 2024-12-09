Rome Police Officer Injured Responding to Bomb Threat at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House

A Rome police officer was injured Monday morning in a car accident while heading to respond to a bomb threat targeting U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The crash happened near the Walmart on Redmond Road.

What Happened: The officer was traveling in a personal vehicle to join the Bomb Squad when the accident occurred. The collision is being investigated, and the officer’s condition has not been disclosed.

The officer was responding to an email received by the Rome Police Department earlier in the day, which contained a bomb threat directed at Greene. The email was traced to a Russian IP address. Law enforcement officials, including the FBI, are now investigating the source of the threat.

The Response: The Bomb Squad was deployed to Greene’s residence to ensure there was no active threat. Greene has been swatted multiple times in the past, with this marking at least the ninth incident involving false or exaggerated threats.

Travel Advisory: The accident caused delays on Redmond Road, particularly around the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

Next Steps: The investigation into the threat and the traffic accident continues. Local authorities have not provided further details about the officer involved or the condition of others in the accident. Updates are expected as the situation develops.