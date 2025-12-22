A pregnant dog euthanized by Catoosa County Animal Control earlier this month has prompted rescue groups and community members to demand changes in how the county shelter operates.

What’s Happening:

A dog named Ginger was euthanized on Dec. 15, despite rescue groups and individuals saying they were prepared to take her in. The euthanasia sparked public criticism of the shelter’s communication and transparency.

What’s Important:

Rescue director Lindsey Gorman said she was never notified that Ginger was at risk of euthanasia, even though she had turned the dog over to animal control for processing under Georgia law.

“At no point, at no point,” Gorman said, “was I told that euthanasia was imminent or even being considered.”

Gorman said the dog was euthanized “without warning, without rescue notification, and without public outreach,” and argued that such actions discourage people from seeking help from animal control.

Other community members said they were actively trying to secure placement for Ginger but were not given the chance before she was euthanized. Several speakers said the situation damaged public trust and raised concerns about transparency, including the removal of information from social media.

Rescue leaders also said animals with confirmed rescue commitments have been euthanized in recent months due to what they were told were communication failures.

What’s Next:

Catoosa County commissioners said they were made aware of the situation and are reviewing shelter practices. Several commissioners said they are committed to improvements and welcomed offers of help from the community.

Gorman urged specific policy changes, including mandatory rescue notification before euthanasia when placement is available and a formal review of the decision-making process in Ginger’s case.