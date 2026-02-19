Listen to this post

Rome police are reminding drivers to expect temporary traffic delays and route changes today as President Donald Trump’s motorcade makes its way through Floyd County.

What’s Happening: The Rome Police Department said drivers may experience intermittent route changes and increased traffic management in select areas. Law enforcement and traffic personnel will be directing traffic.

What’s Important: Police are advising drivers to plan extra travel time and follow directions from officers on scene. Trump is scheduled to speak at a Rome business, though the specific location has not been officially confirmed. The visit focuses on economic issues and affordability.

The Path Forward: Traffic disruptions are expected to be temporary and limited to today. The timing and duration of road closures will depend on the president’s schedule and security requirements. Police said updates will be shared as information becomes available.